Eskom yearns for investment grade as it eyes billions in debt
CFO Calib Cassim says attaining investment-grade status is contingent on continued financial discipline
01 October 2025 - 17:21
Eskom is looking to wrestle back its investment-grade status as it aims to get out of the shadow of the government, whose generous guarantees have kept the company afloat for more than a decade.
This is as the state-owned entity looks to tap the capital markets again for funding in the next three years, looking to invest billions of rand a year over the next five years in maintaining and expanding its infrastructure...
