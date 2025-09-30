Eskom has warned that unpaid municipal bills and an inadequate tariff trajectory would create a funding gap of more than R550bn within five years, a dual shock that threatens to swamp cash flows, scuttle plans to commercialise the power utility’s distribution arm and roll back the gains it notched up this year.
The utility warned that municipal arrears could top R329bn by 2030, while the National Energy Regulator of SA’s latest decision on tariff increases — the so-called multiyear price determination — would leave it with a shortfall of about R250bn...
