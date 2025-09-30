SA and US move to seal revised trade deal in October
Only a few Agoa issues remain as Pretoria pushes for multiyear extension despite Trump tariffs
30 September 2025 - 19:02
SA and the US are expected to finalise a revised trade deal in October, with only a few outstanding issues related to Agoa still to be resolved, government officials familiar with the discussions said.
Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau delivered the update during Tuesday’s closed-door cabinet lekgotla, where he briefed executive members of the government of national unity on the progress made after high-level trade discussions last week. ..
