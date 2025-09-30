SA ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa has died
The former cabinet minister died on Monday in Paris
30 September 2025 - 15:27
SA’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa has been found dead in Paris , the department of international relations and co-operation said on Monday.
Mthetwa is a former cabinet member and former ANC NEC member, having previously served as minister of police and later minister of arts and culture before his diplomatic posting to France in 2023. ..
