Surviving to taking charge: how South Africans are adapting to financial pressures

These small, personal decisions might not grab headlines, but they tell a bigger story about resilience and resourcefulness. And they remind us that if we want to talk about financial inclusion, we need to listen to these everyday voices.

Savings: a determined but fragile effort

Saving has become a non-negotiable priority for many households. On average, South Africans are setting aside 22% of their income for savings, often through stokvels, savings clubs, or other informal channels. These methods offer not only financial discipline but also a sense of community solidarity.

But the fragility of these savings is clear. Too often, money set aside is redirected to cover unexpected costs or drawn down early from retirement funds. This cycle reflects the tension between determination to plan for the future and the daily reality of keeping households afloat. The intent is strong but without stability and support, savings remain vulnerable.

Progress mixed with pressure

Debt remains an anchor for many, but the OMSIM data suggests small shifts in the right direction. More than half of respondents (57%) say they have reduced their debt in the past year, while a third (32%) have taken the step of negotiating new terms with creditors. These figures point to a growing mindfulness of the need to take action, not just cope.

Yet financial stress is never far away. The rise of gambling as a way to cover shortfalls is a concerning signal of desperation. For some, it has become a coping mechanism rather than entertainment. This underscores the need for more accessible, fair, and transparent debt solutions that give households a chance to regain control without resorting to high-risk behaviour.

Turning hustle into survival

If savings are fragile and debt is heavy, entrepreneurship is the spark that keeps many going. Entrepreneurship is no longer confined to those chasing big start-up dreams; it has become a lifeline. Nearly 48% of employed South Africans now own or co-own a business, and many rely on side hustles, gig work, or freelance jobs to supplement their main income.