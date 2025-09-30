Here’s how to open the door to the world’s top universities
Nedbank Private Wealth partners with Crimson Education to help families turn global education aspirations into reality
Every parent wants to give their child the best possible start in life. For many, that includes access to world-class education and the doors it opens — from global careers to professional networks that span continents. However, getting accepted into top-tier universities like Harvard, Oxford or Stanford is no simple undertaking. The admissions process is complex, the competition is fierce and the process depends on much more than a glowing matric report card.
That’s why Nedbank Private Wealth has partnered with Crimson Education, a global leader in university admissions support that offers its clients exclusive access to a curated education pathway designed to help their children enter the world’s most prestigious institutions.
The innovative offering forms part of Nedbank Private Wealth's Connected Wealth strategy, which focuses on integrating clients’ financial decisions and wealth creation efforts with every aspect of their lives, including education.
Bodibe Sebolai, head of client value propositions at Nedbank Private Wealth, explains that for many of the bank’s high-net-worth clients, education isn’t just an expense, it’s an investment in legacy. “We’ve created this offering to ensure they can make that investment with confidence and clarity and get the support, guidance and advice they and their children need to succeed in their global education aspirations,” he says.
Through this partnership, Nedbank Private Wealth clients receive access to Crimson Education’s full suite of premier services at preferential rates. Services include expert admissions coaching, SAT and interview preparation, guidance from former Ivy League and Oxbridge admissions officers, and tailored packages for specific education goals.
According to Sebolai, what sets Crimson Education apart is its results. “With over a decade of experience, Crimson Education has helped students from around the world gain admission to top universities. In fact, every one of its applicants to Oxford and Cambridge in 2023 received offers from these prestigious institutions.”
The significant success of Crimson Education is built on tailored, one-on-one mentorship that aligns each student’s strengths, interests and ambitions with the right institution and application strategy.
Crimson Education programmes are fully customisable based on the preferred country of application, education institution, field of study and timeline. Applicants can choose from structured UK and US admissions support packages or pursue bespoke pathways such as medicine, law, engineering or athletics. Each offers specialist mentorship, access to research opportunities and valuable insights into the admissions expectations of some of the most sought-after faculties in the world.
Nedbank Private Wealth clients also benefit from added value thanks to their relationship with the bank. This includes discounts of up to 15% on Crimson Education packages, complimentary application reviews by former admissions officers, and access to exclusive webinars and in-person events. Clients can enrol in executive education programmes such as the University of Pennsylvania’s Global Entrepreneurship and Innovation Certificate to extend and enhance their own educational journeys.
“This is not a mass-market solution,” says Sebolai. “It’s a high-touch, high-value service built specifically for our clients who want personalised attention, strategic insights and measurable outcomes.
“For parents thinking of what will give their children the best chance to thrive in a competitive, globalised world, it’s a compelling opportunity.”
By bringing together world-class education planning and the guidance of a trusted wealth partner, the Nedbank Private Wealth and Crimson Education partnership helps turn international aspirations into achievable plans.
“This is about much more than just admissions guidance,” says Sebolai. “It’s about giving your child the advantage they need to succeed in life, while connecting your family’s wealth to a future filled with opportunity.”
This article was sponsored by Nedbank Private Wealth.