Here’s how to open the door to the world’s top universities

Every parent wants to give their child the best possible start in life. For many, that includes access to world-class education and the doors it opens — from global careers to professional networks that span continents. However, getting accepted into top-tier universities like Harvard, Oxford or Stanford is no simple undertaking. The admissions process is complex, the competition is fierce and the process depends on much more than a glowing matric report card.

That’s why Nedbank Private Wealth has partnered with Crimson Education, a global leader in university admissions support that offers its clients exclusive access to a curated education pathway designed to help their children enter the world’s most prestigious institutions.

The innovative offering forms part of Nedbank Private Wealth's Connected Wealth strategy, which focuses on integrating clients’ financial decisions and wealth creation efforts with every aspect of their lives, including education.

Bodibe Sebolai, head of client value propositions at Nedbank Private Wealth, explains that for many of the bank’s high-net-worth clients, education isn’t just an expense, it’s an investment in legacy. “We’ve created this offering to ensure they can make that investment with confidence and clarity and get the support, guidance and advice they and their children need to succeed in their global education aspirations,” he says.

Through this partnership, Nedbank Private Wealth clients receive access to Crimson Education’s full suite of premier services at preferential rates. Services include expert admissions coaching, SAT and interview preparation, guidance from former Ivy League and Oxbridge admissions officers, and tailored packages for specific education goals.