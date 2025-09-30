Advocate Matthew Chaskalson has been appointed the new chief evidence leader of the Madlanga commission of inquiry, taking over from advocate Terry Motau.
This comes after Motau, who held the role for less than two weeks, reportedly requested to leave the commission.
The commission and Motau have not given details about why he recused himself, but there are reports he possibly received threats to his life.
“The commission remains firmly committed to fulfilling its mandate, which is of critical importance to upholding the rule of law in our country. The commission will not be distracted,” the commission said.
The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
The inquiry began its public hearings on September 17 and five witnesses have appeared to testify. It is chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and has a six-month deadline to deliver a report.
Criminal intelligence chief Dumisani Khumalo is expected to continue testifying at the commission on Tuesday.
Matthew Chaskalson named new chief evidence leader at Madlanga commission
Advocate Matthew Chaskalson has been appointed the new chief evidence leader of the Madlanga commission of inquiry, taking over from advocate Terry Motau.
This comes after Motau, who held the role for less than two weeks, reportedly requested to leave the commission.
The commission and Motau have not given details about why he recused himself, but there are reports he possibly received threats to his life.
“The commission remains firmly committed to fulfilling its mandate, which is of critical importance to upholding the rule of law in our country. The commission will not be distracted,” the commission said.
The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
The inquiry began its public hearings on September 17 and five witnesses have appeared to testify. It is chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and has a six-month deadline to deliver a report.
Criminal intelligence chief Dumisani Khumalo is expected to continue testifying at the commission on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Not all evidence will be made public, Dumisani Khumalo tells commission
Madlanga commission: crime intelligence boss expected to connect the dots
Police top brass and politicians abetted Matlala in dodging prosecution, Khumalo tells probe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Axing of task team delayed justice in KZN political killings, commission hears
Business cautions on fallout of ‘disappointing’ Madlanga revelations
Another head rolls as allegations fly at Madlanga commission
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.