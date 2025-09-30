National

Matthew Chaskalson named new chief evidence leader at Madlanga commission

30 September 2025 - 10:15
by Innocentia Nkadimeng
Adv Matthew Chaskalson. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Advocate Matthew Chaskalson has been appointed the new chief evidence leader of the Madlanga commission of inquiry, taking over from advocate Terry Motau.

This comes after Motau, who held the role for less than two weeks, reportedly requested to leave the commission.

The commission and Motau have not given details about why he recused himself, but there are reports he possibly received threats to his life.

“The commission remains firmly committed to fulfilling its mandate, which is of critical importance to upholding the rule of law in our country. The commission will not be distracted,” the commission said.

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The inquiry began its public hearings on September 17 and five witnesses have appeared to testify. It is chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and has a six-month deadline to deliver a report.

Criminal intelligence chief Dumisani Khumalo is expected to continue testifying at the commission on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Not all evidence will be made public, Dumisani Khumalo tells commission

Khumalo is a key witness at the Madlanga commission as he serves as the national convener of the KZN political killings task team
National
23 hours ago

Madlanga commission: crime intelligence boss expected to connect the dots

Dumisani Khumalo was central to operations of the political killings task team
National
1 day ago

Police top brass and politicians abetted Matlala in dodging prosecution, Khumalo tells probe

SAPS crime intelligence head testifies about officials’ connection to attempted murder accused who is allegedly linked to drug trafficking syndicate
National
14 hours ago
