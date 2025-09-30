MADLANGA COMMISSION
Khumalo details how Matlala bankrolled Brown Mogotsi for the ANC’s January 8 conference
Khumalo took the commission through screenshots between Mchunu and others
30 September 2025 - 14:00
SAPS head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo took the Madlanga commission through text messages between police minister Senzo Mchunu’s connection Brown Mogotsi and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, on Tuesday morning.
The messages were retrieved from Matlala’s cellphone when he was arrested in May...
