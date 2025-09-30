Julius Malema’s firearm trial judgment drags into third day

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBABALO LESOLLE
The judgment in EFF leader Julius Malema’s firearm discharge trial has been rolled over to the third day after the East London magistrate’s court again failed to conclude proceedings on Tuesday.
Magistrate Twanet Olivier has been delivering her ruling since Monday, carefully unpacking the testimony of state and defence witnesses in a matter that has stretched on for years.
Malema and his co-accused and former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman face charges linked to a July 2018 rally in Mdantsane where the EFF leader allegedly fired what the state says was a real firearm aimed into the air during the party’s fifth anniversary celebration at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.
A video of the rally shows Malema holding what looks like a rifle and firing it into the air while on stage. The state argued this was reckless and endangered lives.
The defence has maintained that the weapon was a prop loaded with blanks and posed no threat to the thousands of supporters who attended the event.
Malema and Snyman face charges of illegal possession of firearms, contravention of the firearms control act, the illegal possession of ammunition and reckless endangerment to people or property.
Malema’s advocate, Shane Matthews, argued that no witnesses came forward to say they saw bullets fired.
Matthews said: “What is remarkable is that out of the estimated 30,000 people who attended the event, not one individual has come forward to testify or lodge a complaint about the firearm incident.”
On Monday, Olivier began handing down judgment, but time constraints forced proceedings to be extended to Tuesday.
With the ruling still incomplete, the matter has now been postponed to Wednesday for what is expected to be the final leg of the judgment.
If convicted, Malema and Snyman face up to 15 years’ imprisonment, though sentencing is likely to be commuted depending on mitigating circumstances and statutory frameworks.
An earlier attempt by the defence to have the charges struck off the roll for lack of evidence was dismissed.
In the past two days, the public gallery has been packed with EFF supporters.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SIU to release interim findings on Tembisa hospital corruption
Julius Malema pitches two-front battle strategy to win back voters
NATASHA MARRIAN: MK and EFF are where the ANC’s heart is
