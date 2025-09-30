Godongwana backs reforms to fix metros
Finance minister says there is a need to work collectively to address underinvestment in water, sanitation and electricity
30 September 2025 - 14:16
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says the reforms aimed at addressing the deteriorating quality of services in most of the metros would help improve the local authorities’ financial positions and stop their dependence on grants.
He said by addressing the key three trading services of water, sanitation and electricity, it was hoped these reforms would help unlock the economy and improve service delivery...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.