Eskom swings to first profit in eight years
Operating margins more than doubled, driven by lower primary energy costs, reduced reliance on diesel-fired OCGT and a sharp cut in load-shedding
30 September 2025 - 13:14
Eskom has posted its first profit in nearly a decade, marking a rare turnaround for the crisis-prone power utility after years of steep losses and rolling blackouts.
For the year ended March 2025, Eskom recorded a profit before tax of R23.9bn, reversing a loss of R25.5bn in the previous year. Operating margins more than doubled, driven by lower primary energy costs, reduced reliance on costly diesel-fired open-cycle gas turbines (OCGT) and a sharp cut in load-shedding...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.