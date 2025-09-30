Cyberscammers target Fifa World Cup ticket sales
Cybersecurity firm Check Point uncovers more than 4,300 fake websites mimicking Fifa and host city portals as sales begin
30 September 2025 - 20:54
South Africans looking to buy tickets to the upcoming Fifa World Cup should beware of online scammers and fraudsters creating fake sales websites that mirror the legitimate portals with the intention of defrauding unsuspecting football fans.
New research from cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies has revealed a co-ordinated campaign to establish thousands of fake domains, botnets and phishing tools, all masquerading as legitimate Fifa and host city assets...
