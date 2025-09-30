ANC cadre takes over as chair of DBSA

Senior ANC member and former Gauteng premier David Makhura has been appointed as chair of the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), which ultimately reports to the minister of finance.
The DBSA on Tuesday told its bond holders that the process to appoint a chair of its board has been finalised.
“Mr Makhura brings extensive experience in strategic leadership, public policy and stakeholder engagement. His contributions have greatly enriched the DBSA board, providing valuable perspective and insight,” the institutional finance outfit said.
“During his period on the board, he has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to ethical governance, infrastructure-led development and inclusive economic growth, laying a solid foundation as he assumes the role of chair.”
Makhura was appointed to the board only in July after cabinet approval. He replaced Martie Janse van Rensburg, who held the fort as interim chair.
Lynette Milne has been appointed as a nonexecutive director, with the group saying her appointment addresses the vacancy created by the retirement of Janse van Rensburg.
“Ms Milne is a chartered accountant with extensive expertise in finance, infrastructure development and project finance. She has held senior leadership roles, including serving as CFO and as a non-executive director, with experience chairing audit and risk committees,” the company said.
“Her career includes key positions at Deloitte, the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority, the Pebble Bed Modular Reactor, Eskom’s treasury, the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission and the New Development Bank in Shanghai.”
ANC veteran Joel Netshitenzhe also serves on the board, having been appointed at the end of 2023. Erstwhile National Treasury chief procurement officer Kenneth Brown is a shareholder representative on the board.
Makhura served two terms as Gauteng premier from 2014 until October 2022, when he made way for Panyaza Lesufi. He also served as the ANC’s provincial chair from July 2018 to June 2022. He sits on the ANC’s national executive committee, the party’s highest decision-making structure between national conferences, and is the head of ANC political education.
The cabinet has not been shy about appointing senior ANC figures to the boards of state-owned institutions. In June, the cabinet approved the appointment of Ayanda Dlodlo, Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Sydney Mufamadi to the board of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).
The appointment of Dube-Ncube — a senior ANC figure in KwaZulu-Natal, where she served a stint as premier — was later withdrawn after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed her as deputy minister of higher education & training.
Mufamadi, a former minister in the ANC government, resigned as an IDC board members a few weeks ago.
ANC cadre takes over as chair of DBSA
Development Bank of Southern Africa confirms appointment of former Gauteng premier David Makhura
