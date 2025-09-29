Tembisa Hospital probe unmasks R2bn mafia-style looting
Employees who turned a blind eye to the looting pocketed a collective R122m, with one official getting R30m
29 September 2025 - 12:47
UPDATED 29 September 2025 - 17:11
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has uncovered a sprawling web of corruption at Tembisa Hospital, implicating rogue officials from both the Gauteng health department and the hospital itself, turning what was once a civil lifeline into a small state economy captured by mafias.
The SIU’s interim report lays out a co-ordinated scheme in which at least three principal syndicates and several smaller groups systemically looted procurement budgets, converting purchase orders and service contracts into steady revenue streams for private intermediaries and pliant officials. ..
