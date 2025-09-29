Not all evidence will be made public, Dumisani Khumalo tells commission
29 September 2025 - 10:50
SA Police Service (SAPS) Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo has told the Madlanga Commission that not all of his evidence will be made public, and that he would apply to the commission to share some information in camera.
Khumalo took the witness box on Monday as the fifth witness before the commission investigating claims that the country’s criminal justice system has been infiltrated and captured by criminals. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.