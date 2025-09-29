France stops short of labelling Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide
UN report has not been tested in a court, says French ambassador to SA
29 September 2025 - 18:18
France has reiterated its support for international legal institutions while stopping short of endorsing a recent UN report that found Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
The remarks come as several European nations, including France, moved this past month to formally recognise Palestine as a state. The move has added new momentum to international pressure over Israel’s conflict in Gaza. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.