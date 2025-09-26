Postbank’s bid to halt ending of Sassa service deal struck off the roll
Sassa to the High Court that Postbank knew for a long time that such a decision would be taken
26 September 2025 - 12:53
Postbank’s application to interdict the ending of its master service agreement (MSA) with the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been struck off the roll.
Sassa asked the Pretoria high court to strike the matter from the urgent roll with costs, arguing that the bank knew for a long time that such a decision would be taken...
