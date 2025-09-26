Business leaders on Thursday called revelations at the Madlanga commission “deeply disappointing,” cautioning that the inquiry could trigger significant disruption in the criminal justice system.
They stressed, however, that the partnership between business and government to build skills and strengthen capacity against crime and corruption has continued to make encouraging progress...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.