Professionals in the multibillion-rand built environment industry have called for more collaboration with stakeholders including state-owned entities to support economic development and service delivery in local government.
The Black Business Council in the Built Industry (BBCBE) held a breakfast event at the Development Bank of Southern Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Thursday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.