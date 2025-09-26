Axing of task team delayed justice in KZN political killings, commission hears
Families of victims were left waiting for months. says KZN director of public prosecutions head advocate
26 September 2025 - 18:00
Justice for victims of KwaZulu-Natal’s political killings was delayed for months after police minister Senzo Mchunu abruptly disbanded the province’s specialist task team, the Madlanga commission heard on Friday.
KZN director of public prosecutions head advocate Elaine Harrison told the commission there was no need for the minister to disband the task team on December 31 2024, because the team was working well in investigating political killings haunting the province...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.