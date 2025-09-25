MADLANGA COMMISSION
Police legal head accuses Mchunu of usurping Masemola’s powers
Maj-Gen Petronella van Rooyen testified minister unlawfully strayed into the constitutional competence of the national commissioner
SA Police Service (SAPS) legal services division head Maj-Gen Petronella van Rooyen has become the third witness to accuse police minister Senzo Mchunu of usurping powers of national commissioner Fannie Masemola in disbanding the KwaZulu-Natal political task team.
Van Rooyen, who leads the SAPS legal services division as head of governance, legislation and policy, testified before the Madlanga commission on Thursday and backed Masemola’s assertion this week that the minister had usurped his powers and encroached on operational matters when he issued the directive to disband the task team on December 31 2024. ..
