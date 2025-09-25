MADLANGA COMMISSION
Mchunu acted outside his legal powers in disbanding task team, SAPS legal head says
Maj-Gen Petronella van Rooyen backs Gen Fannie Masemola’s stance that Mchunu encroached on operational and administrative matters
25 September 2025 - 12:02
Police minister Senzo Mchunu acted outside his legal powers when he disbanded the KwaZulu-Natal political task team, Maj-Gen Petronella van Rooyen told the Madlanga commission on Thursday.
The SA Police Service’s (SAPS’s) legal services division head of governance, legislation and policy was the third witness at the commission. She backed the stance of national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola that Mchunu encroached on operational and administrative matters. ..
