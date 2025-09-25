Employment equity judgment to face SCA and Constitutional Court challenges
Sakeliga and Neasa appeal court finding, arguing unlawful ministerial action and flawed judicial reasoning
25 September 2025 - 20:28
Sakeliga and the National Employers’ Association of SA (Neasa) have lodged applications for leave to appeal the Gauteng high court’s employment equity judgment to both the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court.
This follows the court’s refusal in August to grant urgent relief (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-08-28-employers-lose-bid-to-suspend-new-labour-regulations/) against the implementation of sectoral numerical targets...
