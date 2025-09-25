Court to hear Sassa and Postbank on legality of cancelled contract
Bank argues that ending its contract could have ‘severe consequences’ for millions of social grant beneficiaries
25 September 2025 - 11:42
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Postbank head to court on Thursday in a dispute over the termination of the master service agreement (MSA) that governs how millions of social grants are paid each month.
The case, to be heard in the high court in Pretoria today, will determine whether Sassa acted lawfully in cancelling its contract, and what the consequences may be for grant beneficiaries. The respondents in the case include the ministers of communication and digital technologies, social development and planning, monitoring and evaluation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.