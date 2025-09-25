Another head rolls as allegations fly at Madlanga commission
Acting chief of Ekurhuleni metro police Julius Mkhwanazi put on leave for claims to be probed
25 September 2025 - 18:24
Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) acting chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been placed on leave to allow for an investigation into allegations that he aided and abetted someone with links to organised crime in SA.
During the Madlanga commission of inquiry last week, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified that the EMPD official facilitated the registration of vehicles belonging to controversial tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is accused of attempted murder...
