SA must fight scourge of drug abuse among youth, says Mashatile

Deputy president Paul Mashatile.
Deputy president Paul Mashatile has called for families, communities and businesses to unite in tackling the growing scourge of drugs and substance abuse, particularly among young people.
Mashatile was speaking at Heritage Day celebrations at Bridgeton Sport Grounds in the Western Cape on Wednesday.
He said the rate of drug abuse among children was a concern to the government, especially as it leads to the stigmatisation of young people into categories such as “amaphara” (parasites).
He described drug abuse as a demon that has engulfed the nation. “It is our joint responsibility to combat alcohol and substance abuse and work together to eradicate similar practices within our communities,” he said.
Mashatile said the country also needed to work together to fight crime, racism, tribalism, gender-based violence, femicide and other social ills that serve as a hindrance to its progress.
He said museums must be decolonised and Africanised through a people-centred process of knowledge production and co-curation for a new postcolonial era.
“We must embrace a radical perspective shift within our museums, one that reimagines these institutions so they may effectively respond to the sensibilities, aspirations and challenges of the 21st century and beyond.
“It is a moment for a strategic shift, as heritage institutions worldwide are transforming into engines of development, aligning with the UN sustainable development goals.”
Mashatile said South Africans had a responsibility to preserve and showcase their heritage locally and to a global audience.
Our heritage embodies the very essence of our nationhood, and the resilience of a people united in their diversity.
This, he said, was important because heritage institutions nurtured cultural identity, encouraged unity and offered economic opportunities in sectors such as tourism and the arts.
The country needed to re-evaluate and reinvent heritage institutions to ensure their relevance and accessibility, he said.
“We must emphasise the centrality of heritage in our national project to build a socially cohesive society based on democratic values such as human dignity, equality, freedom, human rights and civil liberties, as enshrined in our constitution.
“We are obligated to do so because our heritage embodies the very essence of our nationhood, and the resilience of a people united in their diversity. It is in this unity in diversity that our cultural heritage finds expression through galleries, theatres, archives, concerts, works of art, sporting codes, storytelling, indigenous games and museums, which form part of our shared culture.”
He said there was an urgent need to restore the dignity of African people, whose cultural heritage practices were disrupted and destroyed by colonialism and, later, apartheid, which destroyed community structures through forced removals, fragmenting families and ancestral lands, and establishing an inferior education system focused on Bantu education.
“It [apartheid] suppressed African cultures, enforced segregation, and promoted the derogatory use of the term ‘Bantu’ to dehumanise black Africans and erode their identity.”
