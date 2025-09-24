Matlala’s phone records show Mchunu tried to derail probes, Masemola testifies
Police national commissioner accuses his boss of protecting criminal syndicates — and says he has recordings to prove it
24 September 2025 - 17:08
Police minister Senzo Mchunu (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-09-23-masemola-mchunu-told-me-ramaphosa-backed-disbanding-of-kzn-task-team/) disbanded the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team to prevent it from probing criminal cartels with links to SA Police Service (SAPS) top brass, police national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has testified.
“There was no other motive but to prevent the investigation against the cartels in Gauteng that were involved in murder, drugs, and so on,” he said. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.