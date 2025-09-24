Southern KZN: Greater Kokstad, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma (Underberg), Ingwe, Ubuhlebezwe, uMuziwabantu, Umzimkhulu
Northern inland: Nkandla, Msinga, Umvoti
Possible impacts include:
Flooding of roads and low-lying areas
Damage to homes and infrastructure
Disruption of services
Danger to people and livestock
“Provincial traffic officials will monitor key routes to support safe travel,” departmental spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said.
MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Thulasizwe Buthelezi urged residents to remain vigilant.
Buthelezi activated disaster management teams across the province to respond to any incidents that may arise.
"We are working closely with municipalities to ensure that our disaster response mechanisms are ready and responsive. Communities are urged to follow official updates and take all necessary precautions to protect lives and property,” he said.
Residents in vulnerable areas, particularly those near riverbeds, informal settlements and individuals with limited mobility, are encouraged to take proactive safety measures.
The provincial disaster management centre is co-ordinating with local municipalities to ensure readiness and rapid response.
Residents are advised to follow these safety tips:
Avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges, even if water appears shallow;
Move vehicles to higher ground if parked in flood-prone areas;
Prepare emergency kits with essential items such as medication, water and important documents;
Remain indoors unless evacuation is advised; and
Monitor updates from trusted sources including local radio stations, TV broadcasts, and official social media platforms.
Weather conditions may change rapidly and residents are urged to stay informed through regular updates from Saws and local authorities.
Heavy rainfall warnings for KwaZulu-Natal this week
KwaZulu-Natal residents have been urged to brace for disruptive rainfall, with multiple weather alerts in place for Wednesday.
KwaZulu-Natal residents have been urged to brace for disruptive rainfall, with multiple weather alerts in place for Wednesday.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued:
Level 4 warning (12am-11pm) — widespread disruptive rainfall in northern KZN.
Level 2 warning (same period) — disruptive rainfall in parts of the Midlands and southern districts.
Areas affected by the Level 4 warning include:
North Coast and Zululand: eThekwini (Durban), KwaDukuza (Stanger), Mandeni, Maphumulo, Ndwedwe, Jozini, Hluhluwe, Big Five Hlabisa, Mtubatuba
Inland districts: Abaqulusi, Newcastle, Dannhauser, Endumeni, eMadlangeni, eDumbe, Mthonjaneni
Areas affected by the Level 2 warning include:
Midlands: Msunduzi (Pietermaritzburg), uMngeni (Howick), uMshwathi, Mpofana (Mooi River, Giants Castle), Richmond, Impendle, Inkosi Langalibalele (Estcourt, Sobabili)
Southern KZN: Greater Kokstad, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma (Underberg), Ingwe, Ubuhlebezwe, uMuziwabantu, Umzimkhulu
Northern inland: Nkandla, Msinga, Umvoti
Possible impacts include:
Flooding of roads and low-lying areas
Damage to homes and infrastructure
Disruption of services
Danger to people and livestock
“Provincial traffic officials will monitor key routes to support safe travel,” departmental spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said.
MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Thulasizwe Buthelezi urged residents to remain vigilant.
Buthelezi activated disaster management teams across the province to respond to any incidents that may arise.
"We are working closely with municipalities to ensure that our disaster response mechanisms are ready and responsive. Communities are urged to follow official updates and take all necessary precautions to protect lives and property,” he said.
Residents in vulnerable areas, particularly those near riverbeds, informal settlements and individuals with limited mobility, are encouraged to take proactive safety measures.
The provincial disaster management centre is co-ordinating with local municipalities to ensure readiness and rapid response.
Residents are advised to follow these safety tips:
Weather conditions may change rapidly and residents are urged to stay informed through regular updates from Saws and local authorities.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Veld fire red alert for Gauteng and parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.