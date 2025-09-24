National

Heavy rainfall warnings for KwaZulu-Natal this week

KwaZulu-Natal residents have been urged to brace for disruptive rainfall, with multiple weather alerts in place for Wednesday.

24 September 2025 - 11:20
The SA Weather Service has issued warnings for severe weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal this week. File photo: KABELO MOKOENA
The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued:

  • Level 4 warning (12am-11pm) — widespread disruptive rainfall in northern KZN.

  • Level 2 warning (same period) — disruptive rainfall in parts of the Midlands and southern districts.

Areas affected by the Level 4 warning include:

  • North Coast and Zululand: eThekwini (Durban), KwaDukuza (Stanger), Mandeni, Maphumulo, Ndwedwe, Jozini, Hluhluwe, Big Five Hlabisa, Mtubatuba

  • Inland districts: Abaqulusi, Newcastle, Dannhauser, Endumeni, eMadlangeni, eDumbe, Mthonjaneni

Areas affected by the Level 2 warning include:

  • Midlands: Msunduzi (Pietermaritzburg), uMngeni (Howick), uMshwathi, Mpofana (Mooi River, Giants Castle), Richmond, Impendle, Inkosi Langalibalele (Estcourt, Sobabili)

  • Southern KZN: Greater Kokstad, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma (Underberg), Ingwe, Ubuhlebezwe, uMuziwabantu, Umzimkhulu

  • Northern inland: Nkandla, Msinga, Umvoti

Possible impacts include:

  • Flooding of roads and low-lying areas

  • Damage to homes and infrastructure

  • Disruption of services

  • Danger to people and livestock

“Provincial traffic officials will monitor key routes to support safe travel,” departmental spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said.

MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Thulasizwe Buthelezi urged residents to remain vigilant. 

Buthelezi activated disaster management teams across the province to respond to any incidents that may arise.

"We are working closely with municipalities to ensure that our disaster response mechanisms are ready and responsive. Communities are urged to follow official updates and take all necessary precautions to protect lives and property,” he said.

Residents in vulnerable areas, particularly those near riverbeds, informal settlements and individuals with limited mobility, are encouraged to take proactive safety measures.

The provincial disaster management centre is co-ordinating with local municipalities to ensure readiness and rapid response.

Residents are advised to follow these safety tips:

  • Avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges, even if water appears shallow;
  • Move vehicles to higher ground if parked in flood-prone areas;
  • Prepare emergency kits with essential items such as medication, water and important documents;
  • Remain indoors unless evacuation is advised; and
  • Monitor updates from trusted sources including local radio stations, TV broadcasts, and official social media platforms.

Weather conditions may change rapidly and residents are urged to stay informed through regular updates from Saws and local authorities.

TimesLIVE

