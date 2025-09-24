Gauteng, KZN join forces to secure N3 and boost national growth
Two provinces account for half the country’s GDP with the freeway a vital transport corridor
24 September 2025 - 17:11
The provincial governments of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have forged a pact to secure the N3 highway from disruptions and criminal activity, and ensure the continuous movement of goods and people on the vital route.
The N3, the main artery connecting the two provinces, has been a target of criminal activity and illegal blockades, which have cost the economy hundreds of millions of rand. ..
