The breakthrough will allow exports of about 230,000 barrels per day to resume from Iraqi Kurdistan
Encouraging the wider cultivation of indigenous crops is one way SA is re-imagining its agricultural heritage
PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene was suspended in July after he was found at the home of Katiso Molefe‚ who is accused of planning the murder of musician DJ Sumbody
President to push for UN reform, spotlight G20 presidency and mend US ties during high-level week in New York
Johann Rupert’s holding company reported a surge in headline earnings
New-vehicle dealers and furniture retailers remain bright spot amid gloomy trade sector, BER survey finds
France’s experience warns us that ‘business-friendly’ without being democracy-friendly breeds cynicism, not confidence
Mutharika was in power between 2014 and 2020, and mounted a strong challenge to Lazarus Chakwera’s re-election bid
SA’s men are set to play just five T20 Internationals against the West Indies in the entire summer ahead
The German firm also confirms petrol, diesel, hybrid and battery-electric options for the SUV
Courtesy of SABC
The South Africa-China trade and investment promotion conference and opening ceremony of the 9th China-South Africa trade fair is under way at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Tuesday.
Ambassador Wu Peng, trade and industry minister Parks Tau and other government officials are expected to address delegates.
More than 400 leading Chinese enterprises from 44 cities across 13 provinces will be present, covering textiles, appliances, electronics, building materials, and furniture.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH | SA-China trade and investment promotion conference
SA and China are strengthening trade ties as the ninth China-South Africa trade fair opens in Midrand, with 400 Chinese firms showcasing opportunities from textiles to tech
Courtesy of SABC
The South Africa-China trade and investment promotion conference and opening ceremony of the 9th China-South Africa trade fair is under way at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Tuesday.
Ambassador Wu Peng, trade and industry minister Parks Tau and other government officials are expected to address delegates.
More than 400 leading Chinese enterprises from 44 cities across 13 provinces will be present, covering textiles, appliances, electronics, building materials, and furniture.
TimesLIVE
BLSA expects new SA-US trade deal but warns about uncertainty
Trump’s new ‘America first’ health strategy jeopardises US aid to SA
Ramaphosa arrives in New York for UN summit amid global flashpoints
BLSA expects new SA-US trade deal but warns about uncertainty
Trump’s new ‘America first’ health strategy jeopardises US aid to SA
Ramaphosa arrives in New York for UN summit amid global flashpoints
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump’s new ‘America first’ health strategy jeopardises US aid to SA
SA trade team heads to Washington to tackle tariffs with Trump administration
Chinese giant with R25bn Transnet tender fails to lift bank locks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.