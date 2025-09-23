MADLANGA COMMISSION
Ramaphosa may have agreed to KZN task team disbandment, Masemola testifies
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is the second witness to take the stand at the Madlanga commission
23 September 2025 - 11:46
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has testified that his boss, police minister Senzo Mchunu, told him President Cyril Ramaphosa was in agreement with the disbandment of the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team.
“The minister stated that he did not understand why we were so adamant that the PKTT [task team] must not be disbanded. He said the president was in agreement that the PKTT be disbanded,” Masemola told the Madlanga commission on Tuesday. ..
