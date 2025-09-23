National

Gayton McKenzie ‘excited’ after Kunene cleared of wrongdoing

PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene was suspended in July after he was found at the home of Katiso Molefe‚ who is accused of planning the murder of musician DJ Sumbody

23 September 2025 - 14:18
by Innocentia Nkadimeng
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie, left, and deputy president Kenny Kunene attended a rally in Gqeberha in this file photo. Picture WERNER HILLS
Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie, left, and deputy president Kenny Kunene attended a rally in Gqeberha in this file photo. Picture WERNER HILLS

PA leader Gayton McKenzie has announced that his deputy, Kenny Kunene, has been cleared of any wrongdoing relating to his connection to murder suspect Katiso “KT” Molefe.

Kunene was suspended in July pending investigations after he was found at the home of Molefe‚ who is accused of masterminding the murder of musician Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka‚ when the police showed up to arrest him.

When asked what he was doing at the house‚ Kunene said he was accompanying a journalist from his online publication to interview Molefe. After his suspension‚ Kunene resigned as Johannesburg transport member of the mayoral committee (MMC) and councillor.

In a Facebook live stream‚ McKenzie said the law firm appointed to investigate Kunene‚ Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr‚ concluded its investigation and found him innocent.

“They said his story corroborates‚” he said. “He was investigated‚ and they interviewed people. They found his story checks out.”

He thanked Kunene for complying with the investigation process.

“To the DP [Kunene]‚ I want to say I’m so happy. Thank you. You’ve shown absolute leadership when you asked to step down from being an MMC and councillor. You never went out to bad-mouth the party‚ you never joined another party. He has shown maximum discipline.

“I don’t think my respect for you can grow any larger. Patriots have never lost faith in you. They believed in you. I’m so excited. God is great‚ I knew it.”

McKenzie said Liam Jacobs would resign from Kunene’s position‚ and he would share the report with party members.

“I want to thank everyone who prayed for the DP‚ the law firm for their professionalism‚ and the way they dealt with this matter. They never went to the media so there were no leaks.”

TimesLIVE

ALSO READ:

Kenny Kunene loses appeal in Julius Malema ‘cockroach’ insult case

High court orders PA deputy leader to issue unconditional written and oral apology to EFF leader
National
1 month ago

Kunene walks away from MMC job and pothole-riddled city

Patriotic Alliance deputy president leaves amid infrastructure crisis that could cost multiple billions to fix
National
1 month ago

Former DA member Jacobs to replace Kunene as Joburg councillor

PA leader Gayton McKenzie wants his new party member to ‘continue the good work Kunene has been doing’
National
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Lessons from the Kenny Kunene saga

His suspension must be applauded, as it is rare for politicians to apply such accountability
Opinion
1 month ago

PA’s suspended Kenny Kunene resigns as Joburg councillor and transport MMC

DA renews calls for an investigation into organisations and projects under Kunene’s portfolio
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Legal vacuum set to complicate landmark ...
National
2.
Transnet calls for private companies to lease ...
National
3.
Mchunu overstepped in disbanding KZN task team, ...
National
4.
SA to construct cannabis research facility
National
5.
I could not take him to court, says Masemola on ...
National

Related Articles

Kenny Kunene loses appeal in Julius Malema ‘cockroach’ insult case

National

Kunene walks away from MMC job and pothole-riddled city

National

Former DA member Jacobs to replace Kunene as Joburg councillor

National

PA’s suspended Kenny Kunene resigns as Joburg councillor and transport MMC

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.