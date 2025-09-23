Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie, left, and deputy president Kenny Kunene attended a rally in Gqeberha in this file photo. Picture WERNER HILLS
PA leader Gayton McKenzie has announced that his deputy, Kenny Kunene, has been cleared of any wrongdoing relating to his connection to murder suspect Katiso “KT” Molefe.
Kunene was suspended in July pending investigations after he was found at the home of Molefe‚ who is accused of masterminding the murder of musician Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka‚ when the police showed up to arrest him.
When asked what he was doing at the house‚ Kunene said he was accompanying a journalist from his online publication to interview Molefe. After his suspension‚ Kunene resigned as Johannesburg transport member of the mayoral committee (MMC) and councillor.
In a Facebook live stream‚ McKenzie said the law firm appointed to investigate Kunene‚ Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr‚ concluded its investigation and found him innocent.
“They said his story corroborates‚” he said. “He was investigated‚ and they interviewed people. They found his story checks out.”
He thanked Kunene for complying with the investigation process.
“To the DP [Kunene]‚ I want to say I’m so happy. Thank you. You’ve shown absolute leadership when you asked to step down from being an MMC and councillor. You never went out to bad-mouth the party‚ you never joined another party. He has shown maximum discipline.
“I don’t think my respect for you can grow any larger. Patriots have never lost faith in you. They believed in you. I’m so excited. God is great‚ I knew it.”
McKenzie said Liam Jacobs would resign from Kunene’s position‚ and he would share the report with party members.
“I want to thank everyone who prayed for the DP‚ the law firm for their professionalism‚ and the way they dealt with this matter. They never went to the media so there were no leaks.”
