MADLANGA COMMISSION
Commission told of three brown envelopes for police, magistrate and prosecutor
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says allegations of bribery are being investigated and have yet to be proven
23 September 2025 - 13:35
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has backed testimony of KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that two investigators probing the assassination of engineer Armand Swart were offered bribes by senior police officers.
“I am aware that the two investigators at some point were told by one of the seniors that there are three envelopes ready,” Masemola told the Madlanga commission on Monday...
