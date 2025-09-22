Twin engines of SA economy join forces in bid to boost service delivery
22 September 2025 - 17:44
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and KwaZulu-Natal counterpart Thami Ntuli are attending a two-day bilateral meeting aimed at enhancing service delivery across two of SA’s economic engines responsible for nearly 50% of national GDP.
The interprovincial benchmarking exercise, being held in Germiston, would see both provinces sharing “insights, innovative strategies, and best practices”, according to Gauteng spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga. ..
