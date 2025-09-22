Freight and logistics group Transnet is pushing to reduce the cost of transporting goods on its vast rail network as it prepares to give third parties access to the network.
To this end the cash-strapped state-owned group has gone to market in search of private sector players to lease its siding facilities and invest in and develop container rail terminals to serve the industry. ..
