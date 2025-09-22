SA to construct cannabis research facility
Agricultural Research Council is looking for a company to build a cultivation room and seed multiplication facility
22 September 2025 - 12:35
The Agricultural Research Council (ARC), SA’s principal agricultural research institution is looking to construct a 2,000m² climate-controlled cannabis research facility at its Pretoria facility to support advanced research into cannabis cultivation and processing.
This as Africa’s most industrialised economy moves to pivot to a fully regulated, economically driven cannabis and hemp industry — albeit while key legislation expected to unlock investments in the sector lags...
