National

SA to construct cannabis research facility

Agricultural Research Council is looking for a company to build a cultivation room and seed multiplication facility

BL Premium
22 September 2025 - 12:35
by Kabelo Khumalo

The Agricultural Research Council (ARC), SA’s principal agricultural research institution is looking to construct a 2,000m² climate-controlled cannabis research facility at its Pretoria facility to support advanced research into cannabis cultivation and processing.

This as Africa’s most industrialised economy moves to pivot to a fully regulated, economically driven cannabis and hemp industry — albeit while key legislation expected to unlock investments in the sector lags...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.