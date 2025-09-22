President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes to engage with the leaders of several US companies on the sidelines of UN events during his visit. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in New York with an SA delegation for a gathering linked to the UN General Assembly and coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter.
He will “engage on urgent international issues, including the ongoing genocide in Gaza, conflicts in Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo and the war in Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions,” his office said, adding SA’s stance is to advocate for dialogue over discord.
On Monday, he will join a meeting convened and co-chaired by President Emmanuel Macron of France and Saudi Arabia foreign minister Faisal bin Al Saud to “reaffirm international commitments to the two-state solution and seek to mobilise support for its implementation”.
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa will address the general debate.
Discussions on the economy and climate change are also scheduled.
Ramaphosa also hopes to engage with the leaders of several US companies on the sidelines of the UN events during his visit.
Among those accompanying him are the ministers of planning, Maropene Ramokgopa, international relations Ronald Lamola, trade Parks Tau, forestry, fisheries & the environment Dion George and health Aaron Motsoaledi.
Ramaphosa arrives in New York for UN summit amid global flashpoints
SA president joins New York gathering marking 80 years of UN Charter, pushing ‘dialogue over discord’
President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in New York with an SA delegation for a gathering linked to the UN General Assembly and coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter.
He will “engage on urgent international issues, including the ongoing genocide in Gaza, conflicts in Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo and the war in Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions,” his office said, adding SA’s stance is to advocate for dialogue over discord.
On Monday, he will join a meeting convened and co-chaired by President Emmanuel Macron of France and Saudi Arabia foreign minister Faisal bin Al Saud to “reaffirm international commitments to the two-state solution and seek to mobilise support for its implementation”.
EDITORIAL: The shrinking of the UN at 80
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa will address the general debate.
Discussions on the economy and climate change are also scheduled.
Ramaphosa also hopes to engage with the leaders of several US companies on the sidelines of the UN events during his visit.
Among those accompanying him are the ministers of planning, Maropene Ramokgopa, international relations Ronald Lamola, trade Parks Tau, forestry, fisheries & the environment Dion George and health Aaron Motsoaledi.
TimesLIVE
BLSA expects new SA-US trade deal but warns about uncertainty
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa takes SA’s charm offensive to UN stage
Trump’s new ‘America first’ health strategy jeopardises US aid to SA
SA-US trade talks gaining momentum, says Ntshavheni
Trump to return to the UN amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Ramaphosa aims to reset tense relations with US in second visit
Trump’s new ‘America first’ health strategy jeopardises US aid to SA
BLSA expects new SA-US trade deal but warns about uncertainty
Keir Starmer recognises Palestinian state to mixed reactions in London
SA-US trade talks gaining momentum, says Ntshavheni
Trump to return to the UN amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine
Israel accused of genocide by UN commission of inquiry
EDITORIAL: The shrinking of the UN at 80
Lamola stands by SA’s genocide case against Israel as a ‘necessary intervention’
MARIANNE MERTEN: Hobbled foreign minister leaves SA largely invisible abroad
Belgium plans to recognise Palestinian state at UN summit
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.