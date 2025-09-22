National

Ramaphosa arrives in New York for UN summit amid global flashpoints

SA president joins New York gathering marking 80 years of UN Charter, pushing ‘dialogue over discord’

22 September 2025 - 20:30
by TimesLIVE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes to engage with the leaders of several US companies on the sidelines of UN events during his visit. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes to engage with the leaders of several US companies on the sidelines of UN events during his visit. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in New York with an SA delegation for a gathering linked to the UN General Assembly and coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter.

He will “engage on urgent international issues, including the ongoing genocide in Gaza, conflicts in Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo and the war in Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions,” his office said, adding SA’s stance is to advocate for dialogue over discord.

On Monday, he will join a meeting convened and co-chaired by President Emmanuel Macron of France and Saudi Arabia foreign minister Faisal bin Al Saud to “reaffirm international commitments to the two-state solution and seek to mobilise support for its implementation”.

EDITORIAL: The shrinking of the UN at 80

The anniversary has turned into a sombre affair accompanied by controversies
Opinion
1 week ago

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa will address the general debate.

Discussions on the economy and climate change are also scheduled.

Ramaphosa also hopes to engage with the leaders of several US companies on the sidelines of the UN events during his visit.

Among those accompanying him are the ministers of planning, Maropene Ramokgopa, international relations Ronald Lamola, trade Parks Tau, forestry, fisheries & the environment Dion George and health Aaron Motsoaledi.

TimesLIVE

BLSA expects new SA-US trade deal but warns about uncertainty

Mavuso says business and political decisionmakers must plan for all scenarios
National
8 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa takes SA’s charm offensive to UN stage

President to push for UN reform, spotlight G20 presidency and mend US ties during high-level week in New York
Politics
1 day ago

Trump’s new ‘America first’ health strategy jeopardises US aid to SA

New plan sidelines NGOs, prioritises self-reliance and political leverage but is silent on SA
National
5 hours ago

SA-US trade talks gaining momentum, says Ntshavheni

Government leaders and officials lay groundwork for Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to New York
National
4 days ago

Trump to return to the UN amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres says ahead of General Assembly international co-operation 'straining under pressures'
World
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Legal vacuum set to complicate landmark ...
National
2.
Transnet calls for private companies to lease ...
National
3.
Mchunu overstepped in disbanding KZN task team, ...
National
4.
Bheki Cele linked to tender boss in explosive ...
National
5.
Ghost worker crackdown reveals R3.9bn in possible ...
National

Related Articles

Ramaphosa aims to reset tense relations with US in second visit

National

Trump’s new ‘America first’ health strategy jeopardises US aid to SA

National / Health

BLSA expects new SA-US trade deal but warns about uncertainty

National

Keir Starmer recognises Palestinian state to mixed reactions in London

World / Europe

SA-US trade talks gaining momentum, says Ntshavheni

National

Trump to return to the UN amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine

World / Americas

Israel accused of genocide by UN commission of inquiry

National

EDITORIAL: The shrinking of the UN at 80

Opinion / Editorials

Lamola stands by SA’s genocide case against Israel as a ‘necessary intervention’

National

MARIANNE MERTEN: Hobbled foreign minister leaves SA largely invisible abroad

Opinion / Columnists

Belgium plans to recognise Palestinian state at UN summit

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.