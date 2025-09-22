MADLANGA COMMISSION
Mchunu overstepped in disbanding KZN task team, says Fannie Masemola
Mchunu did not speak to him about closing down the unit before issuing the directive on December 31 2024, which was Masemola’s first day of leave
22 September 2025 - 13:17
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has accused his boss, police minister Senzo Mchunu of “encroaching” on his legal powers when the minister issued a directive for the immediate disbandment of the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team.
He said Mchunu did not engage him about the disbandment of the team before issuing the directive on December 31 2024, which was Masemola’s first day of leave...
