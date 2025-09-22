I could not take him to court, says Masemola on obeying Mchunu’s ‘unlawful’ orders
Gen Fannie Masemola accuses police minister Senzo Mchunu of pressuring him to disband task team
22 September 2025 - 20:17
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has accused his boss, police minister Senzo Mchunu, of putting him under pressure for months to “unlawfully” disband the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team.
He said he made calls as high as President Cyril Ramaphosa about the matter, but could not avert the situation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.