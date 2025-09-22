BLSA expects new SA-US trade deal but warns about uncertainty
Mavuso says business and political decisionmakers must plan for all scenarios
22 September 2025 - 15:30
Organised business is tempering its expectations as a new round of trade discussions between the SA and the US government gathers momentum, with Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso warning that uncertainty in Washington could complicate progress.
Senior government officials including trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau and international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola, have laid the groundwork for the new round of negotiations ahead of this week...
