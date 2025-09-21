Madlanga Commission
Task teams failed to solve RBM murders, Mkhwanazi testifies
Suspect in mineral sands producer killings who could have given clues killed after being released on bail, Madlanga commission hears
Police spent years funding special task teams to investigate a spate of murders linked to Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), SA’s biggest mineral sands producer, but failed to crack the cases, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has testified.
Testifying for a third day on Friday (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-09-19-bheki-cele-linked-to-tender-boss-in-explosive-madlanga-commission-testimony/) at the Madlanga commission of inquiry into criminality in the justice system, Mkhwanazi gave the public a glimpse into SAPS plans to solve a series of murders at the mine that took place in 2016-24, placing the multibillion-rand company’s security on shaky grounds. ..
