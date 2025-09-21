Oversight visits to Cape Town housing projects expose unresolved land transfer disputes
Dunoon and Gugulethu projects stalled amid budget cuts and governance breakdown, raising serious concerns
21 September 2025 - 19:49
A delegation of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), conducting oversight visits in Cape Town has raised serious concerns about stalled housing projects in Dunoon and Gugulethu.
The delegation cited breakdowns in intergovernmental co-ordination, budgetary constraints and administrative noncompliance...
