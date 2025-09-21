Legal vacuum set to complicate landmark expropriation case
Sakeliga says the Driefontein case could still set a precedent for housing projects and commercial development
21 September 2025 - 12:39
UPDATED 21 September 2025 - 19:29
SA’s first major test of expropriation without compensation is set to be decided under outdated legislation due to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to bring the 2024 Expropriation Act into force.
According to Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, the delay leaves courts applying the 1975 Expropriation Act rather than the new law, which is intended to shift the focus from market-value compensation to what is considered “just and equitable”...
