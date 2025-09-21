National

Joburg’s water crisis under scrutiny as R33bn turnaround plan stalls

Portfolio committee demands financial reform, enforceable timelines and constitutional compliance

BL Premium
21 September 2025 - 18:45
by Tara Roos

Parliament has placed Johannesburg’s water crisis under formal scrutiny after a portfolio committee hearing revealed systemic infrastructure failure, fiscal mismanagement and constitutional noncompliance.

The City of Johannesburg and its water utility, Johannesburg Water, presented a R33bn turnaround plan to the committee on Friday amid mounting public unrest and service disruptions across informal settlements and high-lying suburbs...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.