Joburg’s water crisis under scrutiny as R33bn turnaround plan stalls
Portfolio committee demands financial reform, enforceable timelines and constitutional compliance
21 September 2025 - 18:45
Parliament has placed Johannesburg’s water crisis under formal scrutiny after a portfolio committee hearing revealed systemic infrastructure failure, fiscal mismanagement and constitutional noncompliance.
The City of Johannesburg and its water utility, Johannesburg Water, presented a R33bn turnaround plan to the committee on Friday amid mounting public unrest and service disruptions across informal settlements and high-lying suburbs...
