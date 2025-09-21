First expropriation without compensation case goes to court as Ekurhuleni refuses R30m payout
Sakeliga says the Driefontein case could set a precedent for housing projects and commercial development
21 September 2025 - 12:39
SA’s legal test of expropriation without compensation is set to be heard in court next year, after the City of Ekurhuleni refused to pay for a multimillion-rand property it seized for housing development, according to nonprofit business group Sakeliga.
The municipality, which serves communities east of Johannesburg, is said to have expropriated a 34ha site in Driefontein in 2019, arguing that no compensation was due because the land was being held for speculative purposes. At the time, the property was valued at no less than R30m, with later valuations running as high as R64m, Sakeliga said...
