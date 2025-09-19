Bheki Cele linked to tender boss in explosive Madlanga commission testimony
Top cop Mkhwanazi’s testimony ties former police minister and deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya to SAPS corruption claims
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has implicated former police minister Bheki Cele in alleged dealings with attempted murder accused Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala, telling the Madlanga commission that phone records show direct contact and “exchanges of monies”.
Testifying for a third day on Friday at the Madlanga commission of inquiry into criminality in the justice system, Mkhwanazi said Matlala’s phone records revealed communication with Cele dating back to December 2024, when Matlala held a R360m SA Police Service (SAPS) tender awarded during Cele’s tenure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.