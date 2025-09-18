SA’s logistics company Transnet on Thursday said it has agreed a 10-year partnership deal with German equipment maker Liebherr for the supply of cranes as it seeks to upgrade and modernise its port operations.
The two parties have also agreed on a 20-year asset management programme, which will see Liebherr provide equipment maintenance, repairs and spares, Transnet said in a statement.
The state-owned Transnet, which operates SA’s ports and freight rail network, has been struggling to provide adequate services due to underinvestment. Its port operations have been hobbled by equipment shortages, often leading to lengthy backlogs that have affected retailers and exporters.
“This strategic collaboration empowers us to significantly boost operational efficiency, streamline port logistics, and reduce long-term operational costs,” Transnet Port Terminals CEO Jabu Mdaki said.
Transnet said it had already placed substantial orders for Liebherr equipment, including four ship-to-shore cranes for the Durban port. It has also ordered 48 rubber-tyred gantry cranes for the Durban and Cape Town terminals.
Transnet signs port equipment deal with Liebherr
German equipment maker to supply cranes in 10-year partnership deal
Reuters
