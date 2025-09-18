National

Transnet signs port equipment deal with Liebherr

German equipment maker to supply cranes in 10-year partnership deal

18 September 2025 - 19:39
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: CHRIS BARRON
Picture: CHRIS BARRON

SA’s logistics company Transnet on Thursday said it has agreed a 10-year partnership deal with German equipment maker Liebherr for the supply of cranes as it seeks to upgrade and modernise its port operations.

The two parties have also agreed on a 20-year asset management programme, which will see Liebherr provide equipment maintenance, repairs and spares, Transnet said in a statement.

The state-owned Transnet, which operates SA’s ports and freight rail network, has been struggling to provide adequate services due to underinvestment. Its port operations have been hobbled by equipment shortages, often leading to lengthy backlogs that have affected retailers and exporters.

“This strategic collaboration empowers us to significantly boost operational efficiency, streamline port logistics, and reduce long-term operational costs,” Transnet Port Terminals CEO Jabu Mdaki said.

Transnet said it had already placed substantial orders for Liebherr equipment, including four ship-to-shore cranes for the Durban port. It has also ordered 48 rubber-tyred gantry cranes for the Durban and Cape Town terminals.

Reuters

Reforms ease bottlenecks at Port of Cape Town

Exporters in the Western Cape who rely on the Port of Cape Town to move goods have applauded reforms to ease bottlenecks at terminals, but say ...
Business
4 days ago

Transnet narrows loss as it revalues properties, lifts rail tonnages

State-owned logistics group to shift focus from operational recovery to transformation and  growth
National
1 week ago

Riding a freight train to nowhere

Can the railways, once loaded with freight and passenger trains, be resurrected?
News & Fox
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
These are the Mitchum deodorant products taken ...
National
2.
Ghost worker crackdown reveals R3.9bn in possible ...
National
3.
SA firms scale up in Namibia as oil and gas light ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa manager stashed Phala Phala dollars in ...
National
5.
Police officials ‘offered cops bribes’: Mkhwanazi ...
National

Related Articles

Transnet narrows loss as it revalues properties, lifts rail tonnages

National

Chinese giant with R25bn Transnet tender fails to lift bank locks

National

Selection of private operators for Transnet access widely lauded

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.