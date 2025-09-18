Third suspect in attempted hit on Sars advocate appears in court

A third suspect was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in the Durban magistrate's court in connection with the attempted murder of Sars advocate Coreth Naude in July last year. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
A third suspect linked to the attempted murder of Sars advocate Coreth Naude appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Kholwani Prayman Ntanjana, 35, who is represented by Sizwe Cele, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder. Senior prosecutor Seema Reddy opposed an application for bail.
Naude had been working for Sars on a case against controversial businesswoman and Royal AM FC owner Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile when she was shot and seriously wounded in an apparent assassination attempt in July last year.
An inquiry was being held at the offices of Cox Yeats Attorneys in Umhlanga and Naude was ambushed by two gunmen when she entered the parking garage of a nearby hotel.
She was shot four times, in her neck, right shoulder and chest and had to undergo reconstructive surgery to her jaw.
Magistrate Ashwin Singh adjourned Ntanjana’s bail application to September 25 and ordered that he be held at the Durban North police station cells.
Senior prosecutor Seema Reddy opposed an application for bail.
Siyanda Emmanuel Mbulwana, 29, and Mcebisi Runeyi, 28, who were arrested in Cape Town in February, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a semi-automatic rifle and the attempted murder of Naude.
Speaking at Mbulwana and Runeyi’s their bail application, which was refused, investigating officer Praved Maharaj stressed their alleged actions were brazen with no regard for public safety.
