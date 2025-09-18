National

Third suspect in attempted hit on Sars advocate appears in court

Kholwani Prayman Ntanjana charged with attempted murder of Coreth Naude

18 September 2025 - 17:17
by MFUNDO MKHIZE
A third suspect was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in the Durban magistrate's court in connection with the attempted murder of Sars advocate Coreth Naude in July last year. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
A third suspect linked to the attempted murder of Sars advocate Coreth Naude appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Kholwani Prayman Ntanjana, 35, who is represented by Sizwe Cele, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder. Senior prosecutor Seema Reddy opposed an application for bail. 

Naude had been working for Sars on a case against controversial businesswoman and Royal AM FC owner Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile when she was shot and seriously wounded in an apparent assassination attempt in July last year.

An inquiry was being held at the offices of Cox Yeats Attorneys in Umhlanga and Naude was ambushed by two gunmen when she entered the parking garage of a nearby hotel.

She was shot four times, in her neck, right shoulder and chest and had to undergo reconstructive surgery to her jaw.

Magistrate Ashwin Singh adjourned Ntanjana’s bail application to September 25 and ordered that he be held at the Durban North police station cells.

Siyanda Emmanuel Mbulwana, 29, and Mcebisi Runeyi, 28, who were arrested in Cape Town in February, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a semi-automatic rifle and the attempted murder of Naude. 

Speaking at Mbulwana and Runeyi’s their bail application, which was refused, investigating officer Praved Maharaj stressed their alleged actions were brazen with no regard for public safety.

TimesLIVE

Ghost worker crackdown reveals R3.9bn in possible payroll fraud

Treasury, DPSA and AGSA tighten controls with audits, deadlines and recovery plans
National
1 day ago

Reserve Bank seizes R100m belonging to ‘gold mafia’

Funds seized after Rappa Resources flouts SA’s exchange control regulations
National
1 week ago

Chinese giant with R25bn Transnet tender fails to lift bank locks

The SIU and Transnet alleges CRRC paid about R1.4bn in bribes to companies linked to the Gupta brothers
National
3 weeks ago

Lucky Montana in a corner in R46m tax legal battle with Sars

Former Prasa CEO and now MK MP has failed to file an answering affidavit for more than a year
National
1 month ago
