Tshwane's energy and electricity business unit is attending to a power failure caused by theft and vandalism that is affecting the Pretoria CBD and nearby businesses. Picture: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree
The City of Tshwane says its energy and electricity business unit is working nonstop after a major power outage in the Pretoria CBD area on Thursday caused by theft and vandalism.
Bellom Princess Park feeders 1 and 2 tripped, which affected other nearby business facilities, including Kgosi Mampuru Prison.
Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the unit had traced the fault to Struben Street, near Cowie Street, and technicians had started with repairs which included replacing specialised joints.
“The city is working closely with the original equipment manufacturer since the components are not manufactured locally to speed up the imports and repairs”, Mashigo said, but was unable to say when the repairs would be completed.
“The city remains committed to ensuring safety and quality repair and we assure residents, businesses and institutions that every possible measure is being taken to restore supply.”
Power failure leaves Pretoria CBD in the dark
City of Tshwane says outage due to theft and vandalism
