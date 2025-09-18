National

Power failure leaves Pretoria CBD in the dark

City of Tshwane says outage due to theft and vandalism

18 September 2025 - 17:14
by Seipati Mothoa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tshwane's energy and electricity business unit is attending to a power failure caused by theft and vandalism that is affecting the Pretoria CBD and nearby businesses. Picture: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree
Tshwane's energy and electricity business unit is attending to a power failure caused by theft and vandalism that is affecting the Pretoria CBD and nearby businesses. Picture: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree

The City of Tshwane says its energy and electricity business unit is working nonstop after a major power outage in the Pretoria CBD area on Thursday caused by theft and vandalism. 

Bellom Princess Park feeders 1 and 2 tripped, which affected other nearby business facilities, including Kgosi Mampuru Prison.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the unit had traced the fault to Struben Street, near Cowie Street, and technicians had started with repairs which included replacing specialised joints. 

“The city is working closely with the original equipment manufacturer since the components are not manufactured locally to speed up the imports and repairs”, Mashigo said, but was unable to say when the repairs would be completed. 

“The city remains committed to ensuring safety and quality repair and we assure residents, businesses and institutions that every possible measure is being taken to restore supply.” 

TimesLIVE

LUNGILE MASHELE: Rushed energy liberalisation sets off a cat and dog fight

SA failed to put a tariff methodology in place before embarking on grand market reforms
Opinion
12 hours ago

CHRIS BARRON: 'Eskom can't be both referee and player'

Power utility's obstructiveness and lack of political will hamper South Africa's move to competitive energy trading, says Fibon Energy CEO Avesh ...
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
These are the Mitchum deodorant products taken ...
National
2.
Ghost worker crackdown reveals R3.9bn in possible ...
National
3.
SA firms scale up in Namibia as oil and gas light ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa manager stashed Phala Phala dollars in ...
National
5.
Police officials ‘offered cops bribes’: Mkhwanazi ...
National

Related Articles

Busi Mavuso pushes for overhaul of power tariff pricing system

National

Tshwane agrees to mediation in battle with Nersa

National

Consumers on the hook for Nersa’s R54bn tariff blunder

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.