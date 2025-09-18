Khumalo’s arrest tied to blocking organised crime probe, says Mkhwanazi
KZN police commissioner does not say where the order to have crime intelligence boss arrested came from
18 September 2025 - 19:50
The arrest of crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo was meant to stall the work of the political killings task team, KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said on Thursday.
Khumalo, who managed the elite unit established by the government to investigate and combat the rise in high-profile assassinations, asked Mkhwanazi last year to release 10 members in KwaZulu-Natal to assist Gauteng investigators facing “grave danger” in the murder investigation of engineer Armand Swart...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.